Park Ha Solar, Kwon Yool, And More Hold First Script Reading For Drama About Daughters-In-Law

KakaoTV’s upcoming authentic drama “Daughter-in-Legislation” shared pictures from its first script studying with the forged.

Primarily based on Soo Shin Ji’s webtoon of the identical title, “Daughter-in-Legislation” (working title) is in regards to the numerous issues that happen when an peculiar daughter-in-law enters her in-laws’ family for the primary time. Directed by Lee Kwang Younger, the drama will air in 20-minute episodes for a complete of 12 episodes.

On the script studying have been the director in addition to actors Park Ha Solar, Kwon Yool, Moon Hee Kyung, Kim Jong Goo, Cho Wan Ki, Baek Eun Hye, and Choi Yoon Ra.

The drama facilities round Park Ha Solar’s character, Min Sa Rin. She is an professional at her job, having been an worker at a significant company for 7 years, however nonetheless a rookie at marriage, having solely been married for one month. She tries arduous to be preferred by her in-laws, however encounters surprising incidents and finds it arduous to get alongside together with her new household.

Kwon Yool performs Moo Goo Younger, her peculiar husband who will not be notably good nor dangerous. Though he loves his spouse, he will get caught up within the confusion between her and his household. Moon Hee Kyung performs Park Gi Dong, Moo Goo Younger’s mom and Min Sa Rin’s mother-in-law. She is described as a particularly real looking mother-in-law.

Director Lee Kwang Younger mentioned, “The crew have been in a position to immerse themselves within the story as a result of the actors matched one another as completely as in the event that they have been an actual household from the very first script studying. We hope to make many individuals relate to this drama, not solely daughters-in-law but additionally husbands, sons, mothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.”

“Daughter-in-Legislation” will air on November 21.

