Park Ha Solar, Uhm Ji Gained, And Jang Hye Jin Confirmed To Star In New tvN Drama

Park Ha Solar, Uhm Ji Gained, and Jang Hye Jin are confirmed to be starring collectively in a brand new drama that Park Ha Solar was beforehand in talks for!

“Postpartum Care Heart” (literal title) is a comedy about a profession girl in her forties and tells the story of older girls adjusting to childbirth and postpartum care. Will probably be directed by Park Su Gained, who directed tvN’s refreshing comedy “Large Forest.”

Uhm Ji Gained will take the function of Oh Hyun Jin, the youngest govt at her firm however the oldest mom within the postpartum care heart. The veteran actress will painting the joys and sorrows of the being pregnant and postpartum processes.

Park Ha Solar will play Jo Eun Jung, the queen bee of the postpartum care heart. Jo Eun Jung is the prime instance of an ideal mom, and he or she is taken into account the function mannequin of the opposite moms. Viewers are already trying ahead to seeing a brand new facet of Park Ha Solar within the drama.

However, Jang Hye Jin, who impressed along with her stable appearing within the film “Parasite” and drama “Crash Touchdown on You,” will painting Choi Hye Sook, the director of the postpartum care heart.

The manufacturing group stated of the work, “The presence of the actors alone makes for a dependable solid. We’re trying ahead to seeing how synchronized the actors are with their characters, and their nice synergy shall be a key level. Uhm Ji Gained, Park Ha Solar, and Jang Hye Jin will convey their ardour to [the small screen] with a nice drama that gives therapeutic.”

“Postpartum Care Heart” is presently slated to premiere within the latter half of the yr.

