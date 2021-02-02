Park Ha Sun In Talks For MBC Drama Namgoong Min Is Confirmed To Star In

Park Ha Sun may be starring alongside Namgoong Min in a brand new drama!

On February 2, an business consultant reported that the actress shall be starring as the feminine lead within the upcoming MBC drama “Black Sun” (working title). Her company KeyEast confirmed, “Park Ha Sun acquired a casting supply in ‘Black Sun’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“Black Sun,” which had garnered consideration because of its reported 15 billion gained price range (about $13.7 million), is ready to be a 12-episode undertaking a few prime agent on the Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS). After going lacking a yr in the past, he joins against the law syndicate with the intention to discover the traitor who was answerable for his downfall.

Namgoong Min has been solid within the lead position as Han Ji Hyuk, the highest subject agent within the NIS. He’s held in awe by his colleagues for his excellent document and talent at finishing missions. He had been driving an organized crime syndicate right into a nook when he vanished off the face of the earth, however he returns a yr later to shake up the syndicate as soon as extra.

Park Ha Sun was supplied the position of Website positioning Soo Yeon, the top of workforce 4 of the Crime Info Middle who is superb at performing her duties and fixing circumstances. She has nice affection for folks, and he or she particularly cares for her teammates.

Park Ha Sun made viewers snicker together with her distinctive position as a “queen bee” mom at a postpartum care middle in her newest drama “Birthcare Middle.” So followers are keen to search out out if she is going to make a 180-degree transformation for this undertaking.

“Black Sun” shall be directed by Kim Sung Yong and written by Park Seok Ho. It’s set to premiere within the second half of 2021.

