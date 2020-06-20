Park Ha Sun Shares Stories Of Cha Tae Hyun’s Kindness To Her Over The Years

Park Ha Sun took to Instagram to thank Cha Tae Hyun for supporting her new drama!

On June 19, she posted a photograph of a espresso truck that Cha Tae Hyun despatched to the set of “Birthcare Middle.” The banner on the espresso truck reads, “I’m cheering on Choi Soo Min, Park Ha Sun, and the solid and crew of ‘Birthcare Middle.’ Hwaiting to Park Ha Sun, an actor you may belief. I congratulate Choi Soo Min on her profitable appearing debut.”

Choi Soo Min is Cha Tae Hyun’s mom and a voice actress.

In Park Ha Sun’s publish, she shared her gratitude for Cha Tae Hyun’s kindness through the years of their acquaintance. They first labored collectively within the 2008 movie “BA:BO” (“Miracle of a Giving Idiot”) and subsequently within the 2011 movie “Champ.”

She wrote:

After working with him in “BA:BO” and “Champ,” each time I met one in every of Cha Tae Hyun’s acquaintances on set, they advised me, “He advised me to take excellent care of you!” Our businesses have an in depth relationship, so he typically dropped by the dinners I had with my employees members, and he secretly paid for the complete meal as he left. I believe that I’m so fortunate to have met a senior reminiscent of you on this job! I’ll all the time be grateful and cheering you on. I loved the meals, Seung-ryong oppa! I hope that your drama “Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” and your movie “Pet” (directed by Kim Joo Hwan from “Midnight Runners”) hit it large! I can’t consider that now I’m working together with your mom. Our relationship has already lasted 14 years!

“Birthcare Middle” premieres on tvN in August.

Within the meantime, take a look at Cha Tae Hyun in “Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” under!

