Park Ha Sun Talks About Dealing With A Stalker

Actress Park Ha Sun appeared as the primary visitor on the SBS Plus present “You Can Inform Your Sister” (literal title).

The program’s hosts are Lee Younger Ja, Kim Received Hee, Lee Ji Hye, and Hwang Je Sung. In the course of the October 8 episode, they introduced up the subject of celeb stalking.

“I’m experiencing it, to be sincere,” Park Ha Sun stated. “They even know my daughter’s identify.”

She shared {that a} man had come to her autograph occasion and requested her to signal her autograph with the phrases, “I like you.” She stated that whereas she wouldn’t normally write that whereas signing, he insisted and so she lastly did.

“He stated that meant it was our first day as a pair,” she stated, surprising the hosts.

“There was an occasion earlier than my marriage ceremony, and he even got here there,” she continued. “He gave me diary entries that he’d written and checked out me with resentment in his eyes. He talked about ‘what we’ve been by collectively.’ One thing that’s actually horrible is that he thinks now we have a toddler collectively. The kid even has a reputation.”

The hosts stated that her husband Ryu Soo Younger have to be livid about this. Park Ha Sun stated that whereas she’s been involved about it and scared, he’s urged that she not react because it might trigger the stalker’s conduct to worsen.

Park Ha Sun went on to say that she reported the stalker after he posted about her on a private web site, together with making sexual feedback. Nonetheless, he’s very knowledgable about the best way to get across the regulation, as he refers to her as merely “Ha Sun” or “Our Ha Sun” and by no means makes use of her full identify.

“Subsequently there’s nothing we will do in keeping with present regulation,” she stated.

In the course of the present, Park Ha Sun additionally talked about how after having her first baby, she tends to cry if she reads articles about subjects corresponding to baby abuse. Nonetheless, she hasn’t been like that about her personal private issues.

“Many truly troublesome issues occurred to me final yr,” she stated. “My canine, who had been with me for 14 years, handed away. I heard on the day earlier than filming so I couldn’t cry about it. However I puzzled if it was okay for me to not really feel unhappy like that, as a result of it appeared like it will cross if I might let it out by tears however I wasn’t doing that. My youthful brother additionally abruptly handed away final yr.”

Host Lee Younger Ja shared that when her shut pal Choi Jin Shil had handed away, she additionally didn’t cry for a very long time, because it hadn’t felt actual. Three or 4 years later, she abruptly burst into tears when she was strolling alongside the road.

Psychiatrist Jeon Mi Kyung stated, “Park Ha Sun appears to have repressed her feelings. When that occurs, your feelings are expressed in different methods.” She suggested her, “It doesn’t matter what you’re feeling, it’s vital to acknowledge that your emotions are proper and to simply accept them as they’re.”

After filming the drama “Two Weeks” collectively in 2013, Park Ha Sun and Ryu Soo Younger obtained married in January 2017 and their daughter was born in August of that yr. Park Ha Sun will quickly star within the drama “Birthcare Heart.”

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)