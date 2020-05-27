Park Hae Jin And Kim Eung Soo Run Into An Unexpected Predicament In “Kkondae Intern”

MBC’s “Kkondae Intern” launched new stills of Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo!

“Kkondae Intern” is an workplace comedy a couple of man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Park Hae Jin stars as Ga Yeol Chan, who turns into the top of the advertising group at Jun Su Meals after shifting up the company ladder at lightning pace. Kim Eung Soo stars as Lee Man Shik, Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at his former firm however now his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

Beforehand, Lee Man Shik joined Jun Su Meals as a senior intern below Ga Yeol Chan, and Lee Man Shik made viewers snort with the impolite plan he carried out throughout a gathering with vital patrons from China.

In the newly launched stills, Lee Man Shik and Ga Yeol Chan are surrounded by a very completely different environment from the one they’ve proven previously. Ga Yeol Chan seems critical whereas observing one thing, and Lee Man Shik is kneeling down on his knees. Moreover, one other image reveals the 2 sitting intently side-by-side whereas huddling below skinny blankets.

The current preview for the upcoming episode teased Ga Yeol Chan and Lee Man Shik’s assembly with prime actress Eun Hye Soo (Jung Younger Joo). Because the two look like on the set of a drama, viewers are curious to find what story will unfold as they meet the actress.

The following episode of “Kkondae Intern” airs on Could 27 at 8:55 p.m. KST.

