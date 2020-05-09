Park Hae Jin Is Literally A Boss In Upcoming Office Comedy Revenge Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “Previous-College Intern” has revealed a enjoyable new poster!

“Previous-College Intern” is a brand new workplace comedy a couple of man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Park Hae Jin will star as Ga Yeol Chan, who turns into the top of the advertising and marketing crew at Jun Su Meals after shifting up the company ladder at lightning pace. Kim Eung Soo will play Lee Man Shik, who was as soon as Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at one other firm—however has now been employed as his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

On Could 9, the upcoming drama unveiled a particular poster that introduces viewers to the motley crew that works in Jun Su Meals’ advertising and marketing division. Park Hae Jin stands tall within the forefront of the poster, trying relaxed and proper at dwelling as boss Ga Yeol Chan. In the meantime, Kim Eung Soo wears a considerably much less cheerful expression as new intern Lee Man Shik, who could also be regretting having been such a nightmare of a boss to Ga Yeol Chan at their outdated firm.

Han Ji Eun winks playfully on the digital camera in her function as Lee Tae Ri, one other advertising and marketing crew intern, whereas Park Ah In appears busy on the cellphone as her character Tak Jung Eun. Park Ki Woong, who shall be taking part in the function of Namgoong Jun Su, hilariously seems to be surveilling the advertising and marketing crew discreetly from behind Jun Su Meals’ mascot within the again.

Lastly, the poster additionally introduces viewers to advertising and marketing crew veterans Oh Dong Geun (performed by Go Geon Han) and Kim Seung Jin (performed by Hong Seung Bum), in addition to new intern Joo Yoon Soo (performed by Noh Jong Hyun).

Though the members of the advertising and marketing crew—who spend extra time with one another than with their households—are sometimes caught up in vicious fights, additionally they depend on one another in troublesome occasions and harbor a deep fondness for his or her co-workers.

“Previous-College Intern” will premiere on Could 20 at 8:55 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the most recent teaser for the drama right here!

Supply (1)