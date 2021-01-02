Park Hae Jin Opens Up About Pressure Of Winning His 1st Daesang

Park Hae Jin has shared his ideas on profitable his very first Daesang (Grand Prize)!

On December 30, Park Hae Jin took residence the Daesang on the 2020 MBC Drama Awards for his starring function in “Kkondae Intern.” After his win, the actor sat down for an interview with Ilgan Sports activities to speak about what it was prefer to obtain the primary Daesang of his 14-year profession.

Repeatedly emphasizing his disbelief that he had received the awards, Park Hae Jin humbly remarked, “I didn’t do a lot, however I in some way ended up receiving a Daesang. I despatched out texts to folks saying, ‘I’m sorry that I used to be the one to obtain it.’ Throughout my life as an actor, I assumed to myself, ‘Will I ever have the ability to win this type of award?’”

“I believe not less than 50 p.c of my profitable this award was luck,” he continued. “40 p.c was the energy of the drama itself, and I believe I solely contributed about 10 p.c.”

The actor went on to admit, “When accepting awards, I’ve seen many individuals categorical that they really feel burdened and say, ‘I don’t know if I should win this award.’ Now I perceive why they mentioned that. Perhaps due to the present scenario, however slightly than feeling pure pleasure upon receiving the award, I saved pondering, ‘What ought to I do? I’m in massive bother.’ I had a number of combined emotions.”

Describing his expertise after his massive night time was over, Park Hae Jin shared, “After the award ceremony, I went proper residence, washed up, and went to sleep. I’d by no means seen so many congratulatory messages in my life. Regardless of how a lot I scrolled and scrolled, there have been nonetheless new messages.”

As for his function in “Kkondae Intern,” wherein he performed a person who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing, Park Hae Jin commented, “It was a brand new problem for me, and as an actor, I really feel prefer it was an ideal character. However due to that, I struggled much more. I labored arduous to attempt to mix into the drama with out standing out, however to additionally seem three-dimensional on the similar time.”

The actor couldn’t appear to say sufficient good issues in regards to the forged and crew of the drama, recalling, “Out of all my performing tasks up till now, I used to be the happiest [while filming ‘Kkondae Intern’]. It was a gathering of people that had been all really sort to the bone, so there was by no means any bother or battle, and we wrapped up the drama properly. There was actually a number of camaraderie, and the set was at all times overflowing with laughter.”

When requested about the opportunity of a second season of the drama, Park Hae Jin replied, “I’m additionally ready the place I’m ready to listen to about it. Even when it isn’t ‘Kkondae Intern,’ I actually need to work with this staff once more on one other mission it doesn’t matter what.”

He went on to disclose, “For my subsequent function, I’m at the moment in talks for a special mission. I’m trying ahead to greeting you with good issues quickly.”

Watch Park Hae Jin in “Kkondae Intern” under!

Watch Now

