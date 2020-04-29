Park Hae Jin Stuns With His New Role As Employee-Turned-Employer In New Office Comedy

Upcoming MBC Wednesday-Thursday drama “Previous Faculty Intern” (working title) has launched a brand new poster and stills of Park Hae Jin!

“Previous Faculty Intern” can be an workplace comedy the place a person (Park Hae Jin) will get his candy revenge on a former boss (Kim Eung Soo) who made his life depressing when stated former boss will get employed as his subordinate at a brand new firm.

Park Hae Jin’s visuals shine within the new poster as he portrays a personality who stepped up the ladder with a speedy promotion. Beside him is an open pill, and ramen containers are stacked up behind him. The background is definitely the workplace of the advertising gross sales workforce. Probably the most eye-catching merchandise within the poster is the large textual content “kkondae,” which is a Korean slang phrase for an older particular person with an analogous connotation to “boomer” in English.

The drama additionally shared a primary glimpse of Park Hae Jin as his new character who’s at all times dressed impeccably. He’s noticed carrying numerous costume shirts, and his modern ties are at all times on level. Due to his laborious work, he’s not a mere worker anymore however a star within the ramen trade.

“Previous Faculty Intern” will premiere on Could 20 at 8:55 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the most recent teaser right here!

Sources (1) (2)