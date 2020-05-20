Park Hae Jin Transforms Into A Vengeful Boss In Upcoming Drama “Kkondae Intern”

New stills have been launched for the upcoming MBC drama “Kkondae Intern”!

“Kkondae Intern,” also referred to as “Outdated Faculty Intern,” is an workplace comedy a few man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Park Hae Jin stars as Ga Yeol Chan, who turns into the top of the advertising and marketing workforce at Jun Su Meals after shifting up the company ladder at lightning velocity. Kim Eung Soo stars as Lee Man Shik, Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at his former firm however now his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

Except for turning into the top of the advertising and marketing workforce due to his improvement of a well-liked new kind of ramen, Ga Yeol Chan additionally has seems, character, and expertise—good for revenge in opposition to his former boss.

Ga Yeol Chan reveals off his transformation right into a younger boss with the mannerisms of a condescending older man, whereas his former boss Lee Man Shik, who as soon as scolded his personal intern for performing poorly, turns into a pitiful intern himself.

Park Ki Woong performs the position of Namgoong Jun Su, the loopy CEO of the ramen firm who slowly transforms right into a friend-like superior. Namgoong Jun Su, who as soon as confirmed off quite overbearing sides to him as a CEO, turns into extra understanding of his employees.

“Kkondae Intern” will exhibit the relationships between the distinct characters in addition to every character’s improvement as one thing that may turn into a supply of consolation for viewers.

Moreover, the drama plans to steadiness out racy traces, criticisms of life, and indecent bosses with comedy, whereas even creating moments of resonance for viewers by the drama’s lifelike setting.

“Kkondae Intern” premieres on Might 20 and might be out there on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser under!

