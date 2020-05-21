Park Hae Jin Turns The Tables On Kim Eung Soo In Dramatic Reunion On “Kkondae Intern”

After its profitable premiere, MBC has launched new stills of “Kkondae Intern” forward of its upcoming episode.

“Kkondae Intern” is an workplace comedy a couple of man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. Park Hae Jin stars as Ga Yeol Chan, who turns into the top of the advertising group at Jun Su Meals after shifting up the company ladder at lightning velocity. Kim Eung Soo stars as Lee Man Shik, Ga Yeol Chan’s boss at his former firm however now his subordinate at Jun Su Meals.

In the brand new stills, Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo have a dramatic reunion on the roof. In contrast to his awkward picture as an intern, Park Hae Jin radiates confidence and expertise because the elite head of the advertising group. Kim Eung Soo, alternatively, is at a loss for what to do, having been demoted because the senior intern of the advertising group.

The subsequent episode of “Kkondae Intern” airs on Could 21 at 8:55 p.m. KST.

Try the primary episode under!

