Park Hae Jin Wins Award For His Volunteer Work As An Honorary Firefighter

Park Hae Jin has obtained an award of service for his volunteer work as an honorary fireplace marshal.

On Could 27, the actor attended the “KBS 119 Awards” on the KBS TV Exhibition Corridor in Yeouido, Seoul. To be able to respect social distancing pointers through the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been quite a few security precautions put in place. Solely a small variety of company had been invited, along with the firefighters’ band, and no viewers members had been current. Face masks had been necessary for all these in attendance.

First launched in 1995, the “KBS 119 Awards” honors the efforts of rescue and emergency providers employees in addition to civilians and organizations who’re dedicated to defending the lives and properties of residents.

Park Hae Jin was honored for his energetic promotion of public security consciousness in his place as an honorary fireplace marshal. The actor was made an honorary fireplace marshal in December 2019, following his appointment as an honorary firefighter the 12 months earlier than. He has been a steadfast supporter of firefighters since 2016, collaborating in numerous actions to additional consciousness for his or her trigger. Park Hae Jin first got interested within the trigger by means of a fan, whose father is a firefighter.

The hearth division said, “Park Hae Jin is receiving the service award for his particular contributions. After being made an honorary firefighter in 2018, he has participated in campaigns to lift consciousness for fireplace security and to carry consideration to the service of firefighters as civil servants.”

Park Hae Jin stated, “I wish to return this honor to those that dedicate their lives to defending the lives of residents. As a part of my volunteer work, I realized that there are extra individuals who need assistance than I’d realized. It’s solely a small a part of the trouble, however I’ll proceed to do the perfect I can.”

Park Hae Jin additionally performed an emergency rescue employee within the KBS drama “Forest,” which aired earlier this 12 months. He’s at the moment starring within the MBC workplace comedy “Kkondae Intern.”

Watch the most recent episode of “Kkondae Intern” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Notice: This text has been edited to right an error.