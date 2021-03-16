Park Ho San In Talks To Join “The Penthouse 2”

Park Ho San could also be becoming a member of the solid of “The Penthouse 2”!

On March 15, iMBC reported that Park Ho San is about to movie “The Penthouse 2.”

On March 16, the actor’s company Lighthouse Leisure commented, “The manufacturing firm supplied Park Ho San a task in ‘The Penthouse 2.’ Nonetheless, there was a battle of schedule, so we couldn’t affirm his look but. Because the drama is cherished by many viewers, he’s positively reviewing the supply and arranging the main points of his schedule.”

If Park Ho San accepts the supply, he’ll take the position of Yoo Dong Pil, the husband of Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung) and the daddy of Yoo Jenny (Jin Ji Hee). He’s somebody who’s anticipated to avenge Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) on behalf of his household.

Beforehand, there have been rumors that Heo Sung Tae would play Yoo Dong Pil, however his company shared he wouldn’t be accepting the position. Viewers are keen to search out out if Park Ho San will play Yoo Dong Pil and the way he’ll painting this vital character if he chooses to star within the drama.

“The Penthouse 2” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST.

