Park Hye Soo, NCT’s Jaehyun, And More Shine As College Students In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Pricey.M”

KBS’s new drama “Pricey.M” shared a beautiful poster of the six lead characters!

A spin-off from the hit internet drama sequence “Love Playlist,” “Pricey.M” will observe the aftermath of an nameless put up made on the college’s on-line neighborhood a couple of mysterious determine named “M.”

The story revolves across the six college students Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (NCT’s Jaehyun), Search engine marketing Ji Min (Noh Jung Ui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk), and Hwang Bo Younger (Woo Davi) of Seoyeon College.

On January 26, the drama unveiled its first poster the place the six characters are posing of their dormitories. The poster evokes a romantic and youthful ambiance between them and provides a touch about their faculty adventures. The caption on the very backside describes their story can be an “unedited no filter youth romance.”

In the highest half of the poster, Ma Joo Ah, Search engine marketing Ji Min, and Hwang Bo Younger are carrying snug outfits whereas sitting on the mattress. Ma Joo Ah beams cutely whereas hugging her pillow, Search engine marketing Ji Min exudes the vibes of a campus magnificence, and Hwang Bo Younger appears to be like ahead with a assured expression.

However, Cha Min Ho, Park Ha Neul, and Gil Mok Jin seem like three brothers as they hand around in their very own dormitory. Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul grin extensively at Gil Mok Jin as if they’re listening to one thing fascinating he mentioned, and Gil Mok Jin smiles again with a heat, pleasant expression.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Similar to the caption ‘unedited no filter youth romance,’ ‘Pricey.M’ will present the innocence of younger individuals who give their all to issues that make their hearts race. We are going to attempt to convey empathy and enjoyable to the youthful technology and recollections and new leisure to the older technology, so please look ahead to it.”

“Pricey.M” will premiere on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki. Watch a teaser right here!

In the meantime, try Noh Jung Ui’s drama “18 Once more“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)