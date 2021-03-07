Park Hye Soo Personally Addresses School Violence Rumors + Says She Was The One Bullied

On March 7, actress Park Hye Soo wrote two lengthy posts on her private Instagram account addressing rumors that she had been a perpetrator of faculty violence.

On February 22, Park Hye Soo’s company denied the posts cropping up on-line accusing Park Hye Soo of being a faculty bully prior to now. The premiere of her upcoming drama, “Pricey.M,” was delayed as a result of accusations. Park Hye Soo’s company issued one other assertion after one of many alleged victims gave an interview in regards to the accusations, adopted by one other assertion refuting testimonies given by alleged witnesses.

Hiya, that is Park Hye Soo.

It took me a very long time to publish these phrases. I’m sorry that it got here to this and that it took so lengthy. I went round in circles writing, erasing, and repeating. As a result of it was not true, I believed that all of it would cross, however lies saved breeding extra lies till it had piled up like a mountain, rising ever taller. I suffered as I watched two pictures that have been unrelated to the reality being offered as “affirmation,” and these false claims saved making a wall of judgment that will be troublesome for me to take down.

I do know that lots of people have been ready for me to personally share my aspect of the story. However the purpose that I couldn’t do this for therefore lengthy was as a result of I believed my phrases would don’t have any impact towards this wall of judgment that had already grown so giant. Although proof has been offered to again up my phrases, folks wouldn’t settle for the reality as fact, so I’ve determined to share this publish.

I’ve already skilled as soon as earlier than prior to now what it’s wish to have folks decide you due to false rumors. Subsequently, I understand how troublesome it’s to refute every one in every of the numerous lies that come out of individuals’s mouths.

In 2008, when I used to be within the second yr of center faculty, I studied overseas in america as an trade scholar for some time earlier than returning to Korea. After I got here again to Korea, we’d moved out of our authentic neighborhood, and in July 2009 I enrolled in my second yr of center faculty once more at a brand new and unfamiliar faculty. I knew nobody else on the faculty and horrifying issues started to occur to me that I’d by no means skilled earlier than.

I had moved colleges from Gangbuk, I used to be a yr older than my classmates, and I had studied overseas in america, however malicious and false rumors started to connect themselves to those “truths” and unfold about me like wildfire. Folks unfold rumors that I’d gone to america for an abortion or that I hadn’t gotten to the U.S. in any respect however had been held again for unhealthy habits in my previous neighborhood, and these lies started to comply with me round as in the event that they have been true. Although I solely shared my cellphone quantity with two or three folks, they unfold it round so that each morning I’d get up to texts with extreme curse phrases and sexual harassment. I bear in mind checking my cellphone with my coronary heart racing as quickly as I awoke, and crying silently in order that my mother and father wouldn’t hear me.

This was a extreme shock to me, who had been an strange scholar cherished by pals and lecturers at my old fashioned. A couple of week earlier than I went to america, despite the fact that it was not a faculty day, my homeroom trainer and my classmates held a shock farewell celebration for me. I used to be so glad and took pictures with my pals and blew out the candles on a cake. I suffered whereas questioning how somebody who had been so glad at college might come to a brand new neighborhood and be subjected to this remedy, and not realizing who guilty. It was actually troublesome to endure bullying that was occurring for no purpose I might clarify, however I additionally couldn’t communicate to my mother and father about it, who had been agency about transferring for the sake of my schooling. I couldn’t communicate to anybody about it and suffered alone.

The bullying grew worse and worse. I’d be consuming lunch when somebody would flip over my tray and I’d get stains on my uniform. I’d stroll down the corridor and somebody would shove me or curse at me behind my again. I’d get known as out to the third years’ hallway and be advised that it was “simply because I don’t just like the look of you.’ I’d get hit on the top whereas many college students watched and be advised, “I simply wish to hit you. Even if you happen to have been in your third yr, I’d hit you.”

Nevertheless, the rationale that I might endure even in that scenario was as a result of there have been a number of heat pals who reached out to me even supposing I used to be being bullied. Although there have been all these rumors and judgments about me, these pals noticed me and appreciated me for who I used to be. Due to them, my faculty life improved little by little. Nonetheless, I used to be deeply harm by the bullying and went to psychological counseling for 3 years. Common counseling helped me recover from these scars, and I used to be in a position to set my head straight after hating myself and turning all my bitterness towards the bullies towards myself for therefore lengthy.

The one who is looking themselves a sufferer now is similar one who flipped over my lunch tray and cursed at me after I first transferred colleges. After these incidents, we turned nearer throughout our third yr of center faculty. Throughout the time that we have been pals, and even up till this yr, though we had stopped holding in contact with one another, that individual thought of every little thing that occurred between us to be a part of childhood friendship. Though the scenario has gone so far as this and there’s no longer any alternative however to take this to the regulation, it pains me deeply to suppose of the way it’s turned out between me and somebody who was not less than as soon as my pal.

That individual’s pals have come to my Instagram account and commented lies, spreading these lies even additional. The nameless posts going round on-line are from screenshots taken from these Instagram accounts. These tales whose place and supply can’t be verified are spreading on-line as in the event that they have been all true.

I wish to ask that one who retains spreading unreliable, constantly-changing lies about me simply to wreck me, first by means of Instagram feedback and subsequently twice in interviews: Why did you must go this far? What do you must acquire from this? Even if you happen to’re appearing like this out of hopes that I’ll break and collapse, I received’t be shaken. Even when it takes months, the reality shall be revealed.

Similar to what I’ve stated above, the “sufferer group chat” the place dozens of individuals have allegedly gathered is predicated on lies. We’re getting details about that group chat and who belongs to it now. In the intervening time, it feels pointless to offer an in depth assertion about all of the false gossip spreading about me, so we are going to take motion any further with out ready or compromise.

Via this, I have come face-to-face with my youthful self who had been hidden deep inside me, who had been badly harm by rumors and bullying. If I hadn’t chosen a job that places me within the public highlight, it might have been that I’d even have wished to share these horrible and troublesome recollections with another person. However I would love folks to keep in mind that false claims and the reckless criticism that follows can be an assault on another person. I had concrete proof of the previous errors made by those that name themselves the victims, however I didn’t wish to make them public as a result of I believed that additionally to be a type of assault.

I’m so, so sorry to KBS and all of the workers, solid, and crew of ‘Pricey.M,’ who’ve suffered hurt due to me.

I’m additionally deeply grateful to those that saved supporting me and cheering me on despite the fact that I wasn’t in a position to communicate for a very long time. Due to you, I used to be in a position to look at the scenario clearly regardless of the ache and put together rigorously for what comes subsequent. Even when it takes a very long time, I imagine that the reality will slowly, one after the other, come to mild, and all this may cross. I urge that in future, folks will be taught to see the reality for what it’s. This was a really lengthy publish… Thanks for studying.