Park Hye Soo’s Agency Denies School Violence Allegations + Announces Plans To Take Legal Action

Park Hye Soo’s company has denied rumors of the actress being a perpetrator of faculty violence.

On February 22, one netizen (henceforth referred to as “A”) who claims she went to the identical college as Park Hye Soo left a touch upon the actress’s social media account, saying, “Hye Soo unnie, I’m XXX from Dae Chung Center School. I hope you pay to your sins.”

“A” commented, “She referred to as my dad and cursed at him and slapped me, but when she had apologized to me no less than as soon as on the reunion after we turned 20, I might’ve thought, ‘that would occur,’ however she didn’t say a phrase and even say howdy.”

She added, “We have been shut after we have been in center college, however even then, I used to be tormented. I feel folks in Dae Chung are very nice. Regardless of what we went by means of, we by no means instructed anybody, and my pals and I speak about what she did to us and get offended over it. I’ve been instantly affected, so I’m going to do my greatest to not bury it. If she sues me for this, which means she doesn’t have a conscience, and I received’t simply stand by.”

“A” additionally mentioned, “I didn’t take heed to lecturers both, and I rebelled too, however I didn’t torture my pals or hit them like she did. Though we have been actually shut, she used to create bother between our pals and go away somebody out within the chilly. She used the excuse of being older to show the entire college the other way up.”

One other classmate (henceforth referred to as “B”) added, “Your college bullying days have lastly been uncovered. Don’t simply delete the articles and feedback. You need to apologize, and I hope you by no means come on TV once more. I additionally need to write about what you probably did [on an online community], however I can’t as a result of I’m petrified of what you probably did to the unique author. Everybody, she actually was a faculty bully.”

Beforehand on February 20, an nameless individual (henceforth referred to as “C”) uploaded a put up on an internet group titled “How can I let folks know that I used to be bullied by a feminine superstar in class after I don’t have any proof?” The put up states, “I used to be bullied by a well-liked actress who has a pure picture now. She threw the lunch field my mother made for me from a 10-story constructing, mocked me, grabbed me by my hair, dragged me all the way in which to the lecture desk, chopped off my hair, and made me the laughing inventory of the varsity. She even put a preservative from Korean seaweed in my mouth and compelled me to swallow it.”

Many netizens suspected “C” was referring to Park Hye Soo, however “C” denied it and erased the put up. Nevertheless, extra folks claiming to be her classmates spoke up in regards to the actress’s historical past of faculty bullying.

On February 22, Park Hye Soo’s company Studio Santa Claus Leisure launched the next official assertion denying the rumors:

Just lately, there have been posts and feedback involving malicious slander, groundless hypothesis, and criticism of our actress Park Hye Soo circulating by means of numerous on-line communities, portal websites, and social media accounts. We deeply perceive the seriousness of faculty violence within the leisure trade and have carried out an in depth investigation into the authenticity of the content material of the alleged sufferer’s put up. In consequence, we now have confirmed that the posts are false info aimed to malicious slander Park Hye Soo by exploiting the social ambiance of faculty violence. In response, we shall be taking strict authorized motion to any misconduct that publishes, transmits, and distributes malicious slander in opposition to her. We’re planning to take most motion to the extent permitted by regulation, together with legal costs in opposition to all offenders in addition to civil claims for damages, so we ask that you simply cease posting and distributing any extra false posts instantly. We’re presently getting ready to submit complaints in opposition to the offenders, and we are going to proceed to take intensive authorized measures by means of steady monitoring. We won’t stand by and watch any misconduct that tramples the character and rights of our actors or undermine the worth of social change to forestall and eradicate college violence. We’d wish to sincerely thank the followers, who at all times love and take care of our actors, for his or her help and belief. We are going to do our greatest to indicate you a greater facet of us. Thanks.

