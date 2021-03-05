Park Hye Soo’s Agency Refutes Testimonies Given By Alleged Witnesses Of School Violence

Park Hye Soo’s company has launched an in depth official assertion to counter new claims.

Park Hye Soo was not too long ago accused of getting dedicated faculty violence, and the actress’s company Studio Santa Claus Leisure denied the accusations. On February 24, one of many alleged victims, known as “Ok,” participated in an interview the place she shared her account of the alleged bullying. Park Hye Soo’s company said that they had been amassing proof to show the accusations false and shared their plans to take authorized motion in opposition to malicious slander.

On March 3, Dispatch launched a report containing pleasant messages shared between Park Hye Soo and Ok throughout center faculty. The Dispatch report additionally included interviews with witnesses who said that the assaults on the karaoke and the playground had been carried out by different college students, who can be known as “P” and “E” (known as “D” and “C” in Dispatch’s article), respectively.

On March 4, Sports activities World revealed an interview with P and E. P, who was recognized because the assailant on the playground, said, “I sincerely apologized to Ok, and we’re on good phrases now. I used to be one of many ones who assaulted Ok on the time. Park Hye Soo was on the karaoke, the placement of the primary spherical of assault.”

He continued, “The primary assault occurred at a neighborhood karaoke. Park Hye Soo incited me to assault Ok, saying, ‘She badmouths you behind your again,’ and I did. It’s true that I used to be too hot-tempered on the time. I hit Ok’s face on the karaoke. It’s true. I even keep in mind which karaoke it was.

“I wasn’t there on the second spherical, and within the third assault on the playground, three folks together with me and Park Hye Soo hit Ok. Ok was severely damage, and I admit that I hit her probably the most.”

He added, “If somebody says, ‘Park Hye Soo didn’t hit her,’ that particular person both wasn’t there, or they weren’t instantly concerned in it.”

E, who was recognized because the assailant on the karaoke in Dispatch’s report, said, “I used to be on the first and third rounds of assault. The rationale I did that was as a result of Park Hye Soo stated to me, ‘Ok badmouthed your buddy.’ So once I noticed the declare that Park Hye Soo wasn’t on the karaoke, I used to be speechless. I can’t agree with the declare that Park Hye Soo was not there.”

Concerning the assault on the playground, E shared, “There have been lots of people then. The boy and Park Hye Soo each took half within the assault. I can’t overlook the picture of Ok coated in blood.”

E added that she had later reached out and apologized to Ok, who accepted her apology.

Following the brand new reviews, Studio Santa Claus Leisure launched a brand new assertion to refute among the claims that had been made. Learn the company’s assertion under:

Hey. That is Studio Santa Claus. We want to share our official assertion relating to the reviews about actress Park Hye Soo. 1) Those that are at present claiming that Park Hye Soo perpetrated faculty violence are making fully false claims. Their claims don’t coincide with the target proof, and they’re even contradicting their earlier phrases and actions. Because the claims of these asserting faculty violence are false, the accounts shared by these associated to those false claims are additionally false. 2) That is our place on the claims made by [K], the principle particular person making the claims. A) Whereas alleging to be a sufferer, [K] said that Park Hye Soo inflicted faculty violence on her, that she was assaulted a number of occasions to the extent of being coated in blood, and that Park Hye Soo referred to as [K’s] father and cursed at him. Nevertheless, within the many textual content messages [K] despatched to Park Hye Soo after the time limit she claims she was assaulted, not one of the messages contained any kind of content material that will recommend that the assault occurred. If something, when Park Hye Soo didn’t reply to her messages in a well timed method, [K] despatched Park Hye Soo the message “Hye Soo, don’t ghost me,” to warn her. Primarily based on widespread sense, it’s onerous to settle for that the sufferer [K] would ship Park Hye Soo a message like, “Don’t ghost me,” when Park Hye Soo ought to be somebody to worry as she had assaulted or taken half in assaulting [K] a number of occasions to the extent that she was coated in blood and even referred to as [K’s] father to curse at him. B) On March 4, 2021, [K] said in a press interview, “The assault occurred in 2010 (third yr of center faculty), and the karaoke photograph is from a yr earlier than the time of the assault (2009, second yr of center faculty). Nevertheless, the photograph in query was taken in 2010, and this may be clearly verified by way of the picture file knowledge. Due to this fact, it’s clear that [K’s] claims within the press interview are false. C) Furthermore, as revealed within the earlier article and witness testimonies, Park Hye Soo was not on the karaoke on the time, and he or she was additionally not on the buying advanced the place the second spherical of assault allegedly befell. That is in precise accordance with the testimonies of the witnesses who had been on the scene. By trying on the report that was revealed and the associated witness testimonies, it may be confirmed that Park Hye Soo was not concerned in any approach within the first and second circumstances. It will also be confirmed that the assailant within the third “playground” case was not Park Hye Soo, opposite to what was claimed. The assailant is clearly talked about within the March 4 interview, and he states that it was himself. D) Furthermore, [K] has been constantly altering her claims based mostly on the data being revealed by way of the press, elevating higher suspicions in regards to the validity of her claims. The preliminary accusation was that the sufferer was hit on the face by Park Hye Soo (February 22 on social media), but it surely then modified to “a bunch assault” and “instigation of violence” (February 24 on social media and an interview). The extent of the harm and what was being claimed modified from second to second. And now, they’re claiming that Park Hye Soo was the trigger behind the assault (March 4 interview). 3) We have now already submitted complaints in opposition to those that unfold false info, and the investigation is at present ongoing. We have now additionally submitted a number of items of proof together with those revealed within the press, and we plan to submit extra proof that we’re amassing. We will even widen the bounds of the authorized motion we have now taken to incorporate those that are making additional false claims to justify the false accusations. 4) We are going to make these who make false accusations take heavy obligation. We ask you as soon as extra to keep away from sharing groundless speculations and slander. Thanks.

In the meantime, Park Hye Soo’s upcoming drama “Pricey.M” has introduced that it’s going to delay its premiere.

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews