Park Hye Soo’s Agency Releases Further Statement On School Violence Allegations Following Report On Interview With Accuser

Park Hye Soo’s company has responded to additional accusations in regards to the actress being an alleged perpetrator of faculty violence.

Lately, nameless posts have been made on-line accusing Park Hye Soo of getting dedicated college violence. Park Hye Soo’s company Studio Santa Claus Leisure launched a press release denying the accusations and promising to take authorized motion. In the meantime, her upcoming drama “Pricey.M” has introduced that it’s going to delay its premiere.

On February 23, one of many alleged victims (henceforth known as “Okay”) participated in an interview with the information outlet Sports activities World. “Okay” stepped ahead as a consultant for a chat room consisting of people that declare to be victims of hurt inflicted by Park Hye Soo.

On her determination to publish feedback on Park Hye Soo’s social media account, “Okay” commented, “There have been already a number of accounts of Park Hye Soo’s college bullying on the Web. I left a remark in regards to the hurt I suffered, and I assumed my remark would get buried underneath everybody else’s. Nevertheless, my remark was revealed within the media, and I used to be shocked since that is the primary time one thing like this has occurred to me. Nevertheless, because it ended up like this I assumed gathering the victims collectively and publicizing the matter could be the best factor to do.”

“Okay” then shared their very own account of bullying. They mentioned, “The primary time I used to be hit was after I was 16 and Park Hye Soo was 17. She framed me and gave me a nasty status. Then she known as me to karaoke the place there round 10 different girls and boys and hit me. She advised every of them to hit me as soon as. Three of them, together with Park Hye Soo, slapped me on the cheek. For the second spherical, she known as me to a purchasing complicated and slapped my cheek a number of instances. For the third spherical, she known as me to a playground inside an condo complicated and hit me in entrance of over 20 individuals. It was raining lots that day however she saved slapping me.”

“Okay” continued, “She mentioned her hand harm and advised her male pal to hit me. At this level my lips had cut up open, my nostril was bleeding, and there have been bruises on my ears. My garments had been lined with blood. I felt harm much less due to the bodily ache and extra as a result of my satisfaction was harm. After this, she despatched me a message saying, ‘Don’t come to the neighborhood of Daechi.’ As I used to be painfully making my approach residence, she ran as much as me and hugged me and mentioned, ‘You understand I’m not doing this as a result of I hate you, proper?’ I obtained goosebumps. My associates fearful that I might make a nasty selection due to all of this. At the moment I actually needed to.”

“Okay” went on to relay the content material the messages despatched by the opposite members of the chat room, saying, “She carried out violence, abusive language, intimidation, and extortion in opposition to the opposite college students. She additionally smoked. She particularly despatched them on cash errands.”

“Okay” additionally commented on the earlier assertion launched by Park Hye Soo’s company, through which they mentioned that the accusations had been false and they’re going to take authorized motion. “When my classmates, seniors, and juniors noticed that article they had been dumbfounded and provided to offer their very own testimonies,” they mentioned. “There’s additionally individuals who mentioned they’d ship footage or their previous cell telephones, and people who find themselves posting accounts of her college bullying on their important accounts with their actual names. Those that have skilled college violence would know that that is one thing that positively shouldn’t occur. I’m robust since I’ve individuals who help me. I don’t suppose I’m going to get worn out.”

“Okay” added, “Park Hye Soo both deceived her company or didn’t inform them the entire fact. Everybody mentioned it’s actually unfair and that she’s loopy. Though what’s collected on this chat room is from round 10 individuals, there’s much more contact coming from different classmates. Are the reminiscences of all of those individuals fabricated? It’s irritating. Within the company’s official assertion there’s phrases like, ‘This tramples on the character and rights of our actor,’ or ‘It undermines the worth of social change to stop and eradicate college violence.’ What was it about our character? Identical to they mentioned, the reality have to be revealed for the sake of eradicating college violence.”

When requested what they needed to say to Park Hye Soo, “Okay” responded, “Since she studied nicely and had a great household background, she averted controversy throughout her college years. This time, she’s attempting to keep away from it by hiding behind an enormous company. What we would like is her acknowledgement and a honest apology. School violence stays as a lifelong scar for each victims and their households. If it had been attainable, I would favor for Park Hye Soo to not seem in broadcasts anymore. It’s tormenting. All the victims suppose the identical factor. The vast majority of the victims couldn’t obtain an apology. I hope that she is going to acknowledge her previous and replicate on it.”

On February 24, Park Hye Soo’s company posted a press release responding to the extra accusations made and offering an replace on their plan to take authorized motion in opposition to malicious slander. The assertion reads as follows:

Hi there, that is Studio Santa Claus Leisure. Somebody describing themselves as a member of the group of victims has contacted our company in addition to the actress’s mother and father with imprecise remarks resembling, “What are you going to do about this?” Because the particular person known as with out revealing their identification, we’re suspecting that they’re both planning to pursue financial acquire by way of a settlement or are utilizing malicious strategies to assemble proof. We’re at present gathering substantial proof to show that the knowledge and accusations concerning the problem of faculty violence are false. Within the course of we’re additionally discovering circumstances through which we probably suspect the individuals who declare to be victims are doing so for financial acquire as a malicious act of collaboration. As such, we urge the individuals who declare to be victims to pursue official routes resembling authorized motion in an effort to defend their rights, and we plan to do our greatest to answer these accusations. We firmly imagine that the revelations concerning this matter are false, and we plan to safe proof proving their falsehood and submit this proof to the investigative authorities. We can be taking a zero-tolerance coverage concerning this matter and can take a fair extra in depth and robust response by submitting extra prison complaints in opposition to inconsiderate speculations and slander. Thanks.

