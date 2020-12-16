Park Hyun Ho (Seogoong) Talks About Feeling Like An Outcast In ToppDogg; Sanggyun’s Agency Denies His Statements

Park Hyun Ho, who previously promoted with ToppDogg underneath the stage identify Seogoong, spoke in a current video about feeling ostracized throughout the group. The company of his fellow former member Sanggyun has now issued a press release denying his allegations.

On December 11, an interview with Park Hyun Ho was uploaded to the YouTube channel Idol Olympic, wherein he spoke about his previous and present profession. The video is now not viewable on the channel.

Park Hyun Ho debuted in 2013 with the 13-member group ToppDogg (which now goes by the identify XENO-T), and he departed from the group in January 2015. After performing as a musical actor, he re-debuted as a soloist underneath the stage identify I’M. He’s presently showing on the KBS present for trot singers “Trot Nationwide Championships” (literal title).

When requested within the video if he has enjoyable recollections of his time selling with ToppDogg, Park Hyun Ho stated, “There have been loads of enjoyable elements, and it was nice as a result of it was a foothold to start with of my dream, so I felt like I’d achieved a dream. It will be good if there had simply been glad issues, however I believe I didn’t have relationship with the members.”

“I believed that it might be an excellent factor if one of many members have been doing nicely for the sake of the workforce, even when it weren’t me, however that wasn’t the way it was from a parental perspective,” stated Park Hyun Ho. “It’s pure for folks to all assume ‘My son is the perfect.’” He spoke about how such points had been the beginning of the issue and he ended up experiencing one thing just like being ostracized among the many members.

“We naturally grew farther and farther aside,” he stated. He later commented in the video that he had thought that him gaining consideration after exhibiting what he may do was for the sake of the group.

He additionally talked about a few of his experiences throughout their promotions. He stated, “On the finish, I used to be alone throughout the recording for the ‘Anniversary’ album title monitor, and I used to be additionally alone on the music video set. I used to be upset to maintain being separated from the others.”

“On the music video set, a van would include lunch containers,” he stated. “The others would all be consuming, however I used to be in our car, and I’d eat after they have been achieved. I believe they separated us like that as a result of they have been anxious we’d struggle if we occurred to satisfy. Then once I went to the music video filming, I needed to fake to be shut with them once more. I endured it again then however once I look again now, I’m wondering how I managed it.”

He shared, “The choice on whether or not I would depart ToppDogg or not was made in such a merciless means by a vote with all of the members collectively, together with me. It was stated, ‘If you’d like Seogoong to go away, elevate your hand.’ In entrance of me, one after the other they raised their fingers. I get a bit choked up even excited about it now. It was the worst.”

He went on to say, “These days, our relationship has improved to the purpose that we are saying issues to one another like, ‘How are you doing?’ and ‘Let’s get collectively and make music.’” He shared that if he was now requested about doubtlessly getting ToppDogg again collectively, he would wish to do this.

JBJ95’s Sanggyun can also be a former member of ToppDogg, final selling with the group earlier than competing on the 2017 Mnet competitors present “Produce 101 Season 2.” His company Star Street Leisure launched the next assertion:

Good day. That is Star Street Leisure. We’re issuing our official assertion relating to the content material associated to the video uploaded on a sure YouTube channel that’s being talked about on on-line communities and within the media. We now have taken measures comparable to conducting an in depth examine starting with the time interval talked about within the YouTube video, and we discovered that [the truth] is totally completely different from what is claimed within the video. After this, we despatched an official request to the YouTube channel to delete the video, and the video has been deleted from the channel. Our company plans to take a powerful response in future to guard our artist’s rights and pursuits in relation to the dissemination of false info and the act of spreading this, and we’ll present no leniency nor come to agreements. We thank everybody who loves JBJ95 and we’ll proceed to do our greatest by continued monitoring and lively response for the safety of our artist’s rights and pursuits, as a lot as the quantity that you just cherish them.

