Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo, And Jo Woo Jin Confirmed For New Apocalyptic Drama

Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo, and Jo Woo Jin are confirmed to star together in the new tvN drama “Happiness” (literal title)!

“Happiness” is an apocalyptic city thriller that takes place in the near future within an apartment that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment housing diverse people becomes sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama will depict the fear, fierce psychological battle, and desperate struggle for survival. “Happiness” will be a realistic horror drama in which the people become suspicious of each other in the enclosed space as their daily lives fall apart and their pre-existing values begin to waver.

The drama will be helmed by producing director (PD) Ahn Gil Ho and writer Han Sang Woon, who worked on “Watcher” together. PD Ahn Gil Ho has worked on numerous hits such as “Record of Youth,” “Memories of the Alhambra,” and “Forest of Secrets” (also known as “Stranger”), while writer Han Sang Woon has also penned “The Good Wife.”

Han Hyo Joo will be playing the female lead Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit who is decisive and has fast judgment. Yoon Sae Bom is the type to put things into action as soon as she puts her mind to it. After she moves into the newly constructed apartment of her dreams, she comes to face a crisis. Viewers are already anticipating Han Hyo Joo’s new transformation in the upcoming drama.

For his first project since his discharge, Park Hyung Shik will be starring as the male lead Jung Yi Hyun, an intelligent and honest violent crimes detective. He is surprisingly the romantic type who wants to pursue a sweet relationship with Yoon Sae Bom, who he attended high school with. However, he gets swept up in a whirlwind of events after he receives an unexpected offer from Yoon Sae Bom. Jung Yi Hyun moves for the common good even if it means sacrificing himself, and he continuously faces danger and fear in order to protect himself and Yoon Sae Bom. Viewers are curious to see how the drama will depict the story of survival that takes place in a location swarming with greed and an unknown infectious disease as he tries to protect what’s precious to him.

Jo Woo Jin will be playing the role of commander Han Tae Suk of the Armed Forces Medical Command, who holds the key to the infectious disease. He’s in charge of secretly discovering the cause of the infectious disease and stopping it from spreading. Although Han Tae Suk has a polite and easygoing personality unexpected of someone who is a military intelligence personnel, he is a character who transforms in an instant, making him difficult to read. As an actor with great experience, Jo Woo Jin is expected to control the tension of the story.

The production team shared, “With an apartment in which people with various personalities and greed gather together as the background, ‘Happiness’ will depict human greed and the discrimination between classes. In this current time when we feel the importance of everyday life, we’ll deliver a new type of fun through the most realistic horror that’s ongoing.”

“Happiness” will begin filming this month.

