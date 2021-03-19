Park Hyung Sik In Talks For Historical Drama As First Project Following Military Discharge

Park Hyung Sik could also be returning to the small display with a riveting historic drama!

On March 19, an trade consultant reported, “Park Hyung Sik might be making a comeback to the small display with ‘The Golden Hairpin’ (working title), tvN’s most-anticipated undertaking for the second half of the yr.”

In response, a supply from the actor’s company United Artists Company commented, “A constructive dialogue is underway after receiving a proposal to seem in author Jung Hyun Jung’s new undertaking ‘The Golden Hairpin.’”

“The Golden Hairpin” revolves round a genius who wakes up at some point to have her household be accused of homicide and a prince affected by a mysterious curse. Their story begins once they have a fateful assembly the place they each acknowledge one another as their solely savior. Though their relationship begins out as a transaction, it slowly grows into an inevitable romance.

Park Hyung Sik has been provided the position of Prince Lee Hwan, who has gone from being essentially the most free-spirited soul to being the most important cynic after rising to energy following his father’s dethronement and brother’s demise. He falls right into a deeper abyss of darkness when his mom, his sole remaining member of the family and individual he trusts, passes away quickly after. He’s a person of dauntless nature on the skin however is deeply rooted in desolation.

Park Hyung Sik has taken on a various set of roles in tasks together with “Hwarang,” “Sturdy Girl Do Bong Quickly,” and “Juror 8.” He has reportedly been receiving a number of presents since his return from the army, and there may be a lot anticipation for which undertaking he’ll select subsequent.

The script for “The Golden Hairpin” might be written by Jung Hyun Jung, the author behind the “I Want Romance” sequence, “Discovery of Love,” “5 Sufficient,” “Romance Is a Bonus Ebook,” and “Lovestruck within the Metropolis.”

It is going to be directed by Lee Jong Jae, who beforehand labored on “100 Days My Prince.” He has additionally directed the romance sequence “One other Oh Hae Younger” and science fiction sequence “Duel.”

Keep tuned for updates!

