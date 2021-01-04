Park Hyung Sik Officially Discharged From Military + Poses In New Profile Photos

Park Hyung Sik is gearing up for his return!

The singer-turned-actor enlisted on June 10, 2019, and he was formally discharged from the army on January 4, though he has been out for some time on his remaining depart. Attributable to COVID-19 protocol, troopers don’t return to the bottom following their remaining depart lately.

Park Hyung Sik is already receiving numerous provides for movies and dramas, and he’s presently engaged on deciding on his subsequent mission.

In preparation for his return, his company additionally launched new profile footage:

Welcome again, Park Hyung Sik!

Watch Park Hyung Sik in “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly“:

