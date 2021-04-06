Park In Hwan And Na Moon Hee Treat Song Kang As If He Is Their Own Grandson In “Navillera”

tvN launched new heat stills of Song Kang, Park In Hwan, and Na Moon Hee.

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the identical title, “Navillera” is about Shim Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his goals.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Shim Duk Chool’s household confirmed they had been towards him pursuing ballet. Because of Choi Hae Nam (Na Moon Hee), the one one who acknowledged his ardour and need, he was in a position to proceed pursuing his goals.

The newly launched stills depict Lee Chae Rok and Choi Hae Nam’s first assembly. She enthusiastically welcomes him to her residence and warmly takes his palms. Lee Chae Rok appears puzzled by her eagerness, however he doesn’t appear to thoughts the eye. Shim Duk Chool watches them get together with a joyful expression on his face.

Choi Hae Nam, who discovered that Lee Chae Rok lives alone, prepares a hearty meal for him. Choi Hae Nam and Shim Duk Chool give him an plentiful quantity of meals and watch him eat with a content material expression. It’s nearly as if they’re feeding their very own grandchild.

By means of this expertise, Lee Chae Rok will really feel the heat and affection of a real household, and this may turn into a valuable reminiscence to him. Viewers can look ahead to seeing how the connection of those three unlikely individuals will develop into one thing stunning and candy.

The manufacturing group shared, “This scene shall be each heat and heart-wrenching. Please look ahead to this episode that can include the right ‘household chemistry’ of Park In Hwan, Na Moon Hee, and Song Kang.”

The subsequent episode of “Navillera” will air on April 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

