Park Ji Hoon And Lee Ruby Lock Eyes Amidst A Romantic Atmosphere In “Love Revolution”

Park Ji Hoon and Lee Ruby are rising nearer and nearer in “Love Revolution”!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” is an internet drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who is set to win over the standoffish and fashionable Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love along with her at first sight.

Spoilers

In the tenth episode of the drama, Gong Ju Younger, Wang Ja Rim, and their buddies go on a visit to Kim Byung Hoon’s (Ko Chan Bin‘s) grandfather’s home within the countryside. It’s the pair’s first journey after turning into a pair, so they seem on the practice station in matching blue shirts and make their buddies stare. Wang Ja Rim’s traditional chilly expression turns right into a smile from Gong Ju Younger’s cute pranks, and she or he even will get him a present.

New stills present Wang Ja Rim nudging Gong Ju Younger on the shoulder and looking out anxious. They’re nearer than they’ve ever been, and it seems that they might even have their first kiss.

The present’s producers shared, “In episode 10, new love birds Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim will probably be confronted not solely with heart-fluttering, romantic moments, but additionally comical incidents that may make viewers snicker. In addition to the couple’s scenes, humorous tales involving the opposite buddies who be part of them on the journey will unfold as effectively.”

New “Love Revolution” episodes are launched each Thursday and Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

