Park Ji Hoon And Lee Ruby Share A Tense Moment In The Rain In “Love Revolution”

Kakao M’s unique drama “Love Revolution” launched new stills of Park Ji Hoon and Lee Ruby!

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” tells the story of affection and friendship between college students and facilities across the couple Gong Ju Younger (Park Ji Hoon) and Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby).

Spoiler

In the primary episode, Gong Ju Younger fell in love with Wang Ja Rim at first sight and proceeded to immediately specific his curiosity in her. Already, viewers are intrigued by the heart-fluttering but hilarious chemistry between Wang Ja Rim and Gong Ju Younger.

The newly launched stills reveal Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim surrounded by a tense environment within the rain. Wang Ja Rim has a big jacket that seems to be borrowed wrapped round her shoulders whereas Gong Ju Younger stands subsequent to her, shivering from the chilly with an empty plastic bag in his hand. Not like his traditional shiny and affectionate self, Gong Ju Younger has his lips tightly sealed, refusing to look immediately at Wang Ja Rim.

In one other picture, Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim are standing within the rain, getting soaked fully from head to toe with out an umbrella. Amidst the stress, the 2 stare at one another wordlessly. Moreover, a fallen umbrella lies on the bottom, elevating curiosity as to why they aren’t utilizing the umbrella. Having showcased pure chemistry within the first episode, Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim elevate anticipation for the upcoming episode with their attention-grabbing chemistry within the stills.

The manufacturing group of “Love Revolution” shared that the actual scene within the rain is a vital scene that may additional develop Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim’s romance. They added, “Please anticipate the story that will probably be revealed in episode 2 and the way the course of the love line will develop sooner or later in addition to why the 2 will probably be soaked within the rain.”

“Love Revolution” airs each Thursday at 5 p.m. KST and is offered on Viki with English subtitles!

Catch the primary episode beneath:

