Park Ji Hoon Announces November Comeback Date + Drops 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars for Park Ji Hoon’s return!

On October 19 at midnight KST, Park Ji Hoon launched his first teaser for his upcoming first solo full-length album. He additionally revealed that the upcoming album, which can be entitled “Message,” will drop on November 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

Park Ji Hoon’s intriguing comeback poster bears the English definition of the phrase “message”: “A verbal, written, or recorded communication despatched to or left for a recipient who can’t be contacted instantly. A major level or central theme, particularly one which has political, social, or ethical significance.”

Park Ji Hoon’s final comeback was in Could of this 12 months, when he launched his third mini album “The W” that includes the title observe “Wing.”

Are you excited for Park Ji Hoon's comeback? What sort of music would you prefer to see from him?

