Park Ji Hoon Experiences A Drastic Change In Emotions In “Love Revolution”

“Love Revolution” has given a glimpse at its upcoming episode!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” is an online drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable scholar who is set to win over the standoffish and common Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love together with her at first sight.

Spoilers

In the newly launched stills, Gong Ju Younger, who’s often vivid and stuffed with vitality, has instantly grow to be upset. He seems annoyed with Wang Ja Rim who walks forward of him, and he can’t disguise his anger whilst the opposite college students watch.

Gong Ju Younger hangs his head and begins tearing up in one other scene, which exhibits a very new aspect to him. He additionally seems to push away Jang Hae Ri (performed by Lee Se Hee) as he appears to be like at her with a chilly expression.

Viewers can stay up for the rationale behind Gong Ju Younger’s sudden change in temper and what actually occurs with the romance between Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “In the eighth episode, Gong Ju Younger, who solely had eyes for Wang Ja Rim, turns into extraordinarily offended for the primary time, and there shall be an incident that even makes him cry.”

They continued, “Please stay up for how their romance will play out although they’ve simply began courting.”

New episodes of “Love Revolution” shall be launched each Thursday and Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

Watch “Love Revolution” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)