Park Ji Hoon In Talks To Star In New Drama Based On Popular Webtoon

January 12, 2021
1 Min Read

Park Ji Hoon is engaged on deciding on his subsequent venture!

On January 11, trade representatives reported that the idol-turned-actor shall be starring within the drama adaptation of the favored webtoon “Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” (literal title).

In response to the report, Park Ji Hoon’s company Maroo Leisure commented, “He acquired a suggestion to star in ‘Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring’ and is positively reviewing it.”

The drama will painting relatable tales of faculty college students. Park Ji Hoon has been supplied the position of Yeo Joon, a good-looking enterprise pupil at Myungil College who comes from a rich household and has a candy persona.

“Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” will reportedly start filming this month.

Keep tuned for updates!

