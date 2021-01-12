Park Ji Hoon In Talks To Star In New Drama Based On Popular Webtoon

Park Ji Hoon is engaged on deciding on his subsequent venture!

On January 11, trade representatives reported that the idol-turned-actor shall be starring within the drama adaptation of the favored webtoon “Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” (literal title).

In response to the report, Park Ji Hoon’s company Maroo Leisure commented, “He acquired a suggestion to star in ‘Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring’ and is positively reviewing it.”

The drama will painting relatable tales of faculty college students. Park Ji Hoon has been supplied the position of Yeo Joon, a good-looking enterprise pupil at Myungil College who comes from a rich household and has a candy persona.

“Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” will reportedly start filming this month.

