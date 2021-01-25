Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, And Lee Shin Young Confirmed For New Drama Based On Popular Webtoon

Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, and Lee Shin Young have been confirmed for a brand new drama!

Based on successful webtoon, “Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” (literal title) will painting a real looking story of school college students struggling to face a tricky world. Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, and Lee Shin Young have been confirmed to play Yeo Joon, Kim So Bin, and Nam Soo Hyun, respectively.

Park Ji Hoon shall be taking part in the freshman faculty pupil Yeo Joon, who grew up in a rich household. Following his days as a toddler actor, Park Ji Hoon showcased his steady appearing abilities by his various roles in “Love Revolution” and “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company.” Viewers are already anticipating Park Ji Hoon to be an ideal match for the good-looking and candy Yeo Joon, who harbors a secret nobody is aware of about.

Kang Min Ah will play the earnest and arduous working faculty pupil Kim So Bin. The actress has been progressively constructing her appearing abilities by numerous initiatives together with “True Magnificence” and “Park Hwa-young.” Kang Min Ah will use her lovable visuals and full of life attraction to completely painting her new character and depart a powerful impression on the viewers.

Along with his highly effective gaze, Lee Shin Young will play the good perfectionist Nam Soo Hyun, who has straight A’s in all his lessons. Lee Shin Young will captivate the hearts of viewers together with his good-looking seems to be and his character’s chilly charisma. The actor has already showcased his highly effective presence in “Awaken” and “Crash Touchdown on You.”

The upcoming drama will painting a heart-fluttering campus romance whereas additionally conveying a practical story with various chemistry from the characters. “Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” is in talks to air within the first half of the yr through KBS.

