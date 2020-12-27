Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, And The Boyz’s Younghoon Bid Farewell To “Love Revolution” With Final Comments

The primary forged of “Love Revolution” shared their last feedback forward of the drama’s last episode!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” is an online drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable scholar who is set to win over the standoffish and common Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love together with her at first sight. The Boyz’s Younghoon performs Lee Kyung Woo, a boy who’s aloof but in addition playful and candy at instances.

Park Ji Hoon, who displayed his versatile and mature performing abilities via the function of Gong Ju Younger, commented, “I had a lot enjoyable that point simply flew by. I used to be comfortable to have the ability to expertise the harmless and inexperienced lifetime of a highschool scholar for the primary time shortly because of such a captivating character.”

Lee Ruby, who performed the cool and composed Wang Ja Rim, expressed her gratitude to the viewers as she stated, “I feel ‘Love Revolution’ shall be a manufacturing that I’ll cherish in my coronary heart for a very long time. Though we have been missing so much, I’m grateful for all the love you’ve given us. I’ll work arduous to point out everybody a extra improved facet of myself.”

Younghoon, who added a degree of rigidity to the drama via the one-sided crush of his character Lee Kyung Woo, commented, “I’ve so many enjoyable and gratifying recollections from filming that they’ve all turn into a great reminiscence I’ll always remember. I wish to maintain working arduous on my actions as a member of The Boyz and in addition on varied productions.”

The last episode of “Love Revolution” airs on December twenty seventh at 5 p.m. KST.

Watch “Love Revolution” with English subtitles beneath!

