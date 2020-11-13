Park Ji Hoon, Lee Ruby, Younghoon, Dayoung, And More Dress Up For The School Festival In “Love Revolution”

“Love Revolution” shared new preview stills of the characters sporting cute animal headbands!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” is an internet drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who is decided to win over the standoffish and in style Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love along with her at first sight.

The often critical Wang Ja Rim and Lee Kyung Woo (The Boyz’s Younghoon) are every respectively sporting cat and bunny ears, trying cuter than ever. Their classmate Yang Min Ji (Jung Da Eun) has a sheep headband on her head and is making an harmless facial features. The energetic Oh Ah Ram (WJSN’s Dayoung) sports activities a cow ear headband that additional highlights her bubbly character.

For some cause, Gong Ju Younger isn’t sporting an animal headband like his friends. As a substitute, he has a placard round his neck that reads, “dishonest boyfriend,” and he’s sporting boxing gloves and protecting gear on his physique. The cause behind his unusual apparel shall be revealed within the subsequent episode of “Love Revolution.”

The producers of the drama shared, “The college students of Isam Data Excessive School will flip the varsity competition right into a feast for the eyes with their beautiful visuals. Please look ahead to episode 16, the place their particular festival-only visuals shall be proven.”

“Love Revolution” airs each Thursdays and Sundays at 5 p.m. KST.

