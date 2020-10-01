Park Ji Hoon Prepares Romantic Surprise To Ask Out Lee Ruby On “Love Revolution”

“Love Revolution” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” is an online drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who is set to win over the standoffish and well-liked Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love along with her at first sight.

On earlier episodes of the drama, irrespective of how adorably easy Gong Ju Younger was about his emotions for her, Wang Ja Rim appeared to stay unswayed as she seemingly reacted with indifference.

In new stills from the upcoming sixth episode of the collection, Gong Ju Younger prepares a romantic shock for Wang Ja Rim so as to boldly ask her to exit with him. Armed with a big bouquet of roses and a path of flower petals that he painstakingly created himself, Gong Ju Younger seems each nervous and excited as he waits for Wang Ja Rim to look exterior.

As soon as Wang Ja Rim lastly arrives on the scene, Gong Ju Younger affectionately tucks one flower behind her ear—however the stoic expression on Wang Ja Rim’s face makes it unclear whether or not his efforts have paid off.

The producers of “Love Revolution” teased, “The lovable and affectionate Gong Ju Younger’s easy pursuit of Wang Ja Rim has not solely melted viewers’ hearts, however can be melting the impregnable Wang Ja Rim’s coronary heart as effectively. To discover out whether or not Gong Ju Younger’s courtship will come to fruition—and how much route the 2 characters’ romance will take—please pay cautious consideration to the sixth episode.”

To discover out whether or not Gong Ju Younger manages to steal Wang Ja Rim’s coronary heart together with his try at romance, tune in to the following episode of “Love Revolution” on October 1!

Watch “Love Revolution” with English subtitles under:

