Park Ji Hoon Talks About His Love For Gaming, His Latest Hobbies, And More

On Could 29, Park Ji Hoon appeared as a visitor on the SBS Energy FM radio present “Cultwo Present.”

In the course of the present, he talked about his love for gaming, train, and his household, in addition to his newest hobbies and what he thinks about his look.

Park Ji Hoon stated, “I’m a huge fan of gaming and train. Fairly than utilizing train tools, I like doing body weight coaching. I placed on sandbags to coach. I can do about 10 chin-ups.”

He continued, “I play video games regularly. If I’ve an occasion that takes longer than an evening and two days, I’ll carry my gaming laptop computer alongside. I take pleasure in enjoying video games with Ha Sung Woon and [AB6IX’s] Park Woo Jin. I don’t have a powerful aggressive streak. If I lose, I admit it freely.”

Park Ji Hoon was invited to share some trivia information about himself. He stated, “I like truffles with whipped cream. I take about two or three selfies earlier than I add them to the fan café. I taught myself the way to beatbox by watching movies on YouTube.”

He continued, “I’ve a brother who’s 4 years older than me. We’re very shut. We’ve nearly by no means fought. I’ve been informed that I resemble my father in persona and my mom in look.”

Kim Tae Kyun requested Park Ji Hoon about his sincere ideas on his personal look. He replied, “Actually, I don’t consider myself as handsome. I believe that I look all proper once I look within the mirror, however that’s it.”

Park Ji Hoon made a comeback on Could 26 with the mini album “The W” and title monitor “Wing.”

