Park Ji Hoon Talks About Pressures Of Starring In A Popular Webtoon Adaptation, Similarities To His “Love Revolution” Character, And More

Park Ji Hoon not too long ago sat down for an interview about his new internet drama “Love Revolution”!

“Love Revolution” relies on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify in regards to the love and friendship between highschool college students. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, who is in a relationship with Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby).

Because the webtoon is already so well-liked, Park Ji Hoon was requested whether or not he feels any stress and if his character differs between the webtoon and the drama. He answered, “It’s true that I felt pressured as a result of this mission is already so well-liked. If I have been to choose a unique allure [of Gong Ju Young], there are a number of jokes, so there’s a reasonable quantity of Park Ji Hoon humor. To be sincere, I labored actually laborious to repeat Ju Younger of the unique webtoon. Since Ju Younger himself is a personality of many charms, I didn’t purposely attempt to make something totally different.”

When requested what’s related between his and Gong Ju Younger’s persona, Park Ji Hoon picked loyalty, explaining, “With out loyalty, I’m principally only a skeleton. Close to loyalty, I’m assured I’ve greater than anybody else.”

After the current premiere of the drama, Park Ji Hoon obtained a lot of reward for his performing potential. In comparison with his earlier works, he commented, “Because it’s a contemporary drama, I can attempt extra improvisation. Additionally as a result of I’m performing in school with individuals my age, it’s enjoyable that there are lots of relatable features.”

Relating to his forged mates, which embody The Boyz’s Younghoon, Jung Da Eun, WJSN’s Dayoung, Ko Chan Bin, and Ahn Do Gyu, Park Ji Hoon shared, “The set was enjoyable daily and all of us obtained alongside so properly. Identical to me, everybody’s vitality and stamina is admittedly good.” He additionally defined that he couldn’t choose only one co-star he was closest to, sharing, “Since we’re all so shut, it’s laborious to choose.”

As a little bit of a spoiler, Park Ji Hoon was requested what scene he felt Gong Ju Younger was most spectacular. He replied, “When he protects Ja Rim? When Ja Rim comes earlier than me.”

Lastly, Park Ji Hoon left a message for himself, sharing, “Don’t let go of your nerves till the very finish. I hope you’re in a position to painting Gong Ju Younger properly. Good luck!”

Watch the primary episode of “Love Revolution” on Viki under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)