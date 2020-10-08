Park Ji Hoon To Make Comeback With First Solo Studio Album

Park Ji Hoon shall be releasing his first full-length album as a solo artist!

On October 8, Maroo Leisure introduced that Park Ji Hoon can be releasing his first studio album someday in early November.

The company said, “He’s at present within the last stage of preparations for his comeback. He has put a whole lot of effort into this and can present a brand new aspect of himself together with his first studio album, so please stay up for it.”

This shall be Park Ji Hoon’s first comeback since releasing his third mini album, “The W,” in Could. Park Ji Hoon made his debut as a solo artist in March 2019 and has additionally been lively as an actor in dramas like “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company” and “Love Revolution.”

Verify him out in “Love Revolution” under!

