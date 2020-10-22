Park Ji Hoon’s Ways Of Winning Over Lee Ruby’s Heart In “Love Revolution”

Park Ji Hoon has been charming viewers along with his cute character in “Love Revolution”

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” is an online drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who is decided to win over the standoffish and widespread Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love together with her at first sight.

All through the drama, Gong Ju Younger repeatedly finds other ways to allure Wang Ja Rim and confess his love.

Listed here are just some of his memorable makes an attempt:

Warning: Spoilers forward.

Being cute

One among Gong Ju Younger’s best charms is his puppy-like aegyo, and he’s not shy about expressing it. For one in every of his first confessions, he places up 4 fingers, factors at his ear, after which holds up a ruler. The Korean phrases for “4,” “ear,” and “ruler,” are “sa,” “gwi,” and “ja,” and when they’re mixed to “sagwija,” this implies “let’s date.”

At any time when he’s with Wang Ja Rim, Gong Ju Younger at all times has his signature pet eyes out in full pressure (though she by no means responds positively).

Exhibiting he cares

When Wang Ja Rim is locked out of her house within the rain, Gong Ju Younger runs house and brings her a sweatshirt and towels. Regardless of being irritated by him more often than not, she is noticeably touched by this motion and even brings him a dry sweatshirt to put on on his approach house as soon as she will get inside.

On a faculty journey within the third episode, Gong Ju Younger overhears that Wang Ja Rim forgot to deliver her cleanser that she wants for her delicate pores and skin. He dangers getting in hassle and secretly leaves the location to go purchase the cleanser for her.

Romantic confessions

In the course of the expertise present on the college journey, Gong Ju Younger sings a candy serenade for Wang Ja Rim. Though issues shortly get awkward when she is distributed on stage, she does appear a bit moved by his music.

With the assistance of his associates, Gong Ju Younger folds 100 paper roses for a grand occasion to admit as soon as once more in entrance of her house on the vacation Rose Day.

Which of Gong Ju Younger’s expressions of affection is your favourite?

