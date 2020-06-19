Park Jin Joo Faces Off Against Kim Yoo Jung In “Sunny” Parody For Her “Backstreet Rookie” Cameo

Kim Yoo Jung can be joined by unique “Sunny” forged member Park Jin Joo for a parody of the hit movie in “Backstreet Rookie”!

“Backstreet Rookie” is primarily based on a well-liked webtoon and tells the unpredictable love story between good-looking comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and his chaotic part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung).

The highly-anticipated romantic comedy is garnering much more consideration after previewing its upcoming parody of the movie “Sunny,” acted out by Kim Yoo Jung and Park Jin Joo.

“Sunny” is a well-liked movie from 2011 a few girl who tries to meet her pal’s dying want of reuniting their group of highschool finest buddies. The movie alternates between current day and their time in highschool and stars Kang Sora, Shim Eun Kyung, Park Jin Joo, Min Hyo Rin, and extra.

Park Jin Joo will make her particular cameo look in a flashback to Jung Saet Byul’s previous the place she’s going to play a highschool scholar with a potty mouth.

In newly launched pictures, Jung Saet Byul reveals simply how loyal her character is by placing on a fierce gaze and difficult stance, revealing how decided she is to guard her buddies.

Park Jin Joo is proven posing coolly in an try to be intimidating whereas hilariously sporting her actual outfit from the unique movie.

“Backstreet Rookie” premieres on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the unique “Sunny” with English subtitles right here!

