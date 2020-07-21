Park Jin Joo Thanks Park Min Young For Thoughtful Gift And Shares Sweet Message

Park Jin Joo and Park Min Young proceed to indicate their help for one another!

On July 19, Park Jin Joo took to her Instagram to thank Park Min Young for sending her a espresso truck and uploaded some images of herself expressing her pleasure and bowing in entrance of the truck.

The lengthy message on the banner resembles the one Park Jin Joo had despatched to Park Min Young in March and reads, “Our Jin Joo… seems like a child, however once you get to know her, she has attractive abs. Jin Joo, who worries as a result of she has no materialistic wishes, drools whereas sticking to the window of a luxurious store. She is a trustworthy buddy who attends prayer conferences even after ingesting and going dwelling previous dawn. She looks as if she’s good at appearing even when she does so half-heartedly, however once you get to know her, she’s the kind who can’t go to sleep due to her appearing. I grew to love her as a result of she’s humorous, however I grew to like her as a result of she’s cool. Please maintain our Jin Joo.”

Park Jin Joo wrote a candy and hilariously sentimental message addressed to Park Min Young, whom she refers to as unnie (older feminine buddy or sister) within the caption. She titled it, “I’m lucky,” and wrote the next message:

I’m lucky to have the ability to meet Min Young unnie and contact her hair(?), to satisfy unnie and to breathe whereas one another, to carry(?) her and spill tears when issues get arduous. As a result of a fantastic world referred to as unnie is right here with me… The truth that I’m not deserted alone even inside the violent winds and beneath the moist rooftop, the truth that my dwelling everyday tiredly and ruthless survival is by likelihood not meaningless, the truth that it’s due to the wonderful one who is Minyoung unnie, who at all times stood by me.

She added some cute hashtags as nicely, writing, “Park Min Young is the perfect. Let’s date.”

Park Jin Joo and Park Min Young performed finest pals within the hit 2019 tvN drama “Her Personal Life,” and Park Jin Joo at the moment stars within the tvN drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

