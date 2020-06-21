Park Jin Young Offers Yubin Honest Advice On Being A CEO + Shows Love With Generous Gift

JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Young confirmed his heartfelt help for Yubin as she made a recent begin as a CEO!

Earlier this 12 months, the previous Marvel Women member amicably parted methods together with her longtime company JYP Leisure and got down to set up her personal firm. Because the CEO of the newly based rrr Leisure, Yubin is just not solely overseeing her personal solo actions however has additionally signed her former bandmate Hyerim to the company.

On the June 20 episode of tvN’s actuality present “On and Off,” Yubin gave viewers a glimpse of her on a regular basis life as a CEO. After holding a gathering at her company, she took a while to speak together with her mentor Park Jin Young over the cellphone.

Yubin affectionately requested Park Jin Young how he was doing, and the singer-producer replied with fun, “I’m sitting within the recording studio as at all times.” She went on to share, “I simply moved into my new workplace at the moment,” and Park Jin Young excitedly replied, “Actually? I haven’t been in a position to go to!” Yubin advised him, “I simply moved at the moment. [You can stop by] each time you’ve gotten some free time, since I do know you’re busy.”

The JYP founder then requested Yubin what she wished as a congratulatory present, suggesting, “Ought to I purchase you a large-screen TV, or ought to I purchase you a fridge? What ought to I get you?” Yubin selected the large-screen TV, explaining that the corporate wanted a giant display screen because it was an leisure company.

Park Jin Young declared, “Then I’ll ship you a big display screen immediately. I’ll ship you the most recent mannequin.” He went on to joke, “However I’m going to jot down ‘JYP’ within the backside proper nook. Folks must know that JYP despatched the TV.”

The producer requested Yubin what number of staff she had in the mean time, and he or she replied, “There’s a complete of 9 staff [including me].” Park Jin Young remarked with a anxious sigh, “It’s not simple operating your individual company, is it? However you’ll be taught lots from it, it doesn’t matter what. The truth that you tried establishing your individual firm shall be an enormous assist to you for the remainder of your life, it doesn’t matter what you find yourself doing.”

He continued, “Every thing you’re going to expertise within the subsequent few years, whether or not you find yourself seeing good or dangerous outcomes, will grow to be an extremely big benefit for you for the remainder of your life.”

Yubin thanked Park Jin Young for his help make it doable for her to determine her personal company, including, “It hasn’t been that lengthy since I established the corporate, however I’ve already realized and discovered a lot.”

Park Jin Young responded by worrying, “However the factor is, [a CEO] must be robust and harsh, and also you’re not like that in any respect. When operating an organization, it’s a must to be chilly to different folks when a scenario requires coldness, even when you really feel dangerous about it. In any other case, you received’t be capable to run the corporate.”

He added soberingly, “Working an organization signifies that you’ll inevitably find yourself hurting the sentiments of everybody who works there. That’s what operating an organization is like. In case you work with eight folks, all eight folks will ultimately get their emotions harm by you.”

When Yubin apologized for having made Park Jin Young fear whereas she was nonetheless an artist at his company, the JYP founder replied fondly, “There’s nobody on the planet who’s kinder than Yubin.” Unable to cease worrying about his protégé, he requested with concern, “How is our variety Yubin going to pay eight folks’s salaries to any extent further? That is driving me loopy.”

Earlier than hanging up, Park Jin Young reminded Yubin, “Don’t purchase a TV; I’m going to ship you one.” He added, “Let’s seize a beer outdoors someday,” and Yubin fortunately agreed, “Sure, I’d like that.”

Yubin just lately made a comeback with the brand new single “yaya (ME TIME).” Try her music video for the tune right here!

