General News

Park Jin Young Reveals Why He Quit Smoking For Rain

January 5, 2021
2 Min Read

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” Park Jin Young shared the story of how Rain grew to become his motivation to stop smoking!

Throughout the January 2 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, Rain and Park Jin Young appeared as friends to advertise their new duet single “Change to Me.” In the present’s signature guessing-game phase, Park Jin Young shocked the solid members by revealing the bizarre cause he had stop smoking a few years in the past due to Rain.

The JYP Leisure founder defined that again when Rain first debuted below his company, he made a form of non secular discount: “I’m keen to surrender smoking if it implies that Rain could make it huge.”

“Again then, I actually needed this child to develop into successful,” recalled Park Jin Young. “I feel Jihoon [Rain’s given name] meant one thing completely different to me from different singers. Whereas he was nonetheless a trainee, his mom handed away, and I used to be with him throughout that entire expertise. So I feel he wound up discovering his manner into my coronary heart.”

“I felt so strongly that he wanted to develop into profitable that I needed to do one thing [to make it happen],” he continued. “So I thought of what can be probably the most troublesome factor for me to do, and I made a decision, ‘I’m going to stop smoking.’”

Park Jin Young went on, “So I stop smoking, and I used to be by no means in a position to begin once more. As a result of I in some way felt like if I ever began smoking once more, Rain’s success would go away and he can be ruined. As a result of he did so effectively [after I quit].”

Citing his 2017 monitor “Gang” (which went viral this 12 months after turning into a meme, however failed to realize recognition again when it was first launched), Rain joked, “By any probability, did you briefly begin smoking once more once I launched my ‘Gang’ album?”

After everybody cracked up, Park Jin Young shared, “Ranging from that day up till now, I’ve by no means smoked a single cigarette.”

Watch “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.