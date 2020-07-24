Park Jin Young To Make August Comeback

JYP Leisure’s founder Park Jin Young is making his return as a singer!

On July 24, it was reported that Park Jin Young is within the ultimate levels of his album preparations with the objective of constructing his comeback in August. As he’s accomplished all recordings, all that’s left is the manufacturing of his bodily albums.

That is Park Jin Young’s first comeback in eight months after releasing his digital single “Fever” final December.

A consultant of JYP Leisure commented, “It’s true that he’s getting ready for his comeback. We’ll share particulars quickly.”

Park Jin Young has labored with all kinds of stars for a lot of of his singles, together with “Regrets” that includes Heize, “Who’s Your Mama” that includes Jessi, in addition to “Parasite” star Jo Yeo Jeong appearing within the music video for “Fever.” These earlier collaborations are elevating anticipation to see if Park Jin Young shall be enlisting the assistance of one other prime star for this upcoming comeback!

