Park Ju Hyun Becomes Overwhelmed By Lee Seung Gi’s State In “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” launched new emotional stills of Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The 2 staff as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic predator.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Jung Ba Reum and Sung Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon) fought violently, and Jung Ba Reum was taken to the emergency room with a severe wound. Jung Ba Reum awoke within the hospital room after narrowly escaping demise, and he proceeded to take the chook Uh Bung Yi out of its cage and killed it by twisting its neck, stunning viewers within the course of.

The newly launched stills depict Jung Ba Reum and Oh Bong Yi (Park Ju Hyun), each who’re wounded, collectively within the hospital room. Oh Bong Yi has come to go to Jung Ba Reum, who’s mendacity on the mattress together with his head wrapped in bandages. Her eyes fill with tears whereas taking a look at Jung Ba Reum, and he or she places her two palms wrapped in bandages collectively to ship a prayer. Throughout her prayer, Jung Ba Reum all of the sudden opens his eyes, and Oh Bong Yi will get emotional as she pulls him right into a hug. Viewers are curious to be taught what occurred to Jung Ba Reum following the abrupt accident and whether or not he’ll be capable to recuperate totally.

In order to painting their characters’ feelings easily, the 2 actors immersed themselves into the script, placing all their focus into performing. Lee Seung Gi realistically portrayed Jung Ba Reum’s weak state by utilizing as little make-up as potential, and Park Ju Hyun repeated her traces and checked her actions fastidiously earlier than filming. Lee Seung Gi additionally helped Park Ju Hyun in order that she might painting her character’s tears naturally.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Many viewers despatched in assorted opinions on the ending of episode 6, wherein Lee Seung Gi made a darkish transformation. In the March 24 broadcast of episode 7, the varied factors viewers are interested in can be resolved to a sure extent. Please anticipate it loads.”

The subsequent episode of “Mouse” airs on March 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

