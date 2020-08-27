Park Ju Hyun In Talks Along With Joo Ji Hoon And Lee Sun Gyun For Upcoming Film

We could also be seeing Park Ju Hyun in a brand new movie!

On August 26, following experiences that Park Ju Hyun was confirmed as the feminine lead for the upcoming movie “Silence” (literal title), her company 935 Leisure responded, “Park Ju Hyun has acquired a suggestion to star within the movie and is at present contemplating it.”

“Silence” will inform the story of the occasions that happen after a mysterious beast escapes throughout a chain-reaction automotive collision on a bridge one foggy night time. The movie shall be helmed by Kim Tae Gon, the director of “Familyhood” (also referred to as “Goodbye Single”), and produced by Dexter Studios, the manufacturing firm behind the wildly profitable “Along with the Gods” movie collection and the current hit “Ashfall.”

Lee Sun Gyun is contemplating a casting provide as nicely. If he accepts, Lee Sun Gyun would play the position of Cha Jung Gained, an administrator of the Blue Home’s safety workplace who will get into an accident whereas seeing his daughter off as she leaves to review overseas in Australia.

In the meantime, Joo Ji Hoon is in talks for the main position of Joe Park, who arrives on the web site of the collision along with his pet canine.

“Silence” is at present aiming to start filming someday within the second half of 2020.

Park Ju Hyun can even be starring within the upcoming KBS2 drama “Zombie Detective” (literal title) alongside Choi Jin Hyuk and is reportedly working with Lee Seung Gi in a brand new tvN drama, which can premiere subsequent 12 months.

Watch Park Ju Hyun in “A Piece of Your Thoughts” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)