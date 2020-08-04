Park Ju Hyun In Talks To Join Lee Seung Gi In Upcoming tvN Drama

We could also be seeing Park Ju Hyun and Lee Seung Gi in a brand new drama quickly!

On August 4, reviews emerged that Park Ju Hyun could be showing within the upcoming tvN drama “Mouse” (literal title). Her company 935 Leisure responded to the reviews and mentioned a closing resolution had not been made but. They said, “It’s true that Park Ju Hyun acquired a proposal to look within the drama, and she or he is positively wanting over the provide.”

In the drama “Mouse,” people can establish psychopaths by means of a DNA check of the fetus from the mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query of, “Would you give beginning to the kid realizing they had been a psychopath?” Lee Seung Gi has been confirmed for the position of rookie police officer Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding particular person who might be examined after he confronts a natural-born psychopath killer who has been on a rampage. Lee Hee Joon can also be in talks to look within the drama.

Park Ju Hyun wowed viewers earlier this yr within the Netflix authentic collection “Extracurricular” and she or he is at the moment gearing as much as seem within the new KBS 2TV drama “Zombie Detective” (literal title) alongside Choi Jin Hyuk.

Keep tuned for extra updates, and within the meantime, take a look at Park Ju Hyun in “A Piece of Your Thoughts” under:

