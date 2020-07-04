Park Ki Woong Talks About Acting In “Kkondae Intern” + Teamwork With Park Hae Jin And Kim Eung Soo

Park Ki Woong sat down for an interview to debate his recently-concluded drama “Kkondae Intern.”

The MBC workplace comedy was a few man who lastly will get candy revenge on a former boss who as soon as made his life depressing. In the drama, the actor performed Namgoong Jun Su, the CEO of the corporate.

Though Namgoong Jun Su performed an necessary function within the drama, he didn’t seem in lots of scenes. Relating to that, Park Ki Woong shared, “If the script is fascinating and the character might be a enjoyable one to precise, I don’t actually take into consideration what number of scenes I may have.”

He continued, “I attempt to play the roles that I can play at my age quite than put a precedence on the quantity of scenes I can get. In fact, I performed the villain typically, and a few of my productions did effectively. And I positively fear in regards to the fixation of the villain picture. Taking part in a villain is good and that second is valuable, however I need to be an actor with a large spectrum. As time passes, I agree with that assertion increasingly.” Then laughing, he added, “I’m good at every part.”

The actor additionally expressed his hope for a second season of “Kkondae Intern,” saying, “I significantly have a lingering attachment to ‘Kkondae Intern.’ If there’s a second season, I’ll positively take part in it.”

Park Ki Woong additionally talked about his teamwork with Kim Eung Soo and Park Hae Jin. He mentioned, “Our group chat [of ‘Kkondae Intern’ actors] has develop into very lively. I’ve recognized Kim Eung Soo since 2005, and I’m additionally near Park Hae Jin. I’m grateful that we are free to change good concepts and assist one another. The drama set was additionally comfy as a result of there have been lots of people across the similar age. When there’s a technology hole, some individuals can really feel like a kkondae (a time period that describes an older particular person who is commonly condescending or makes use of their age to justify their actions). However on the drama set, we had been free to do what we needed to do.”

The ultimate episode of “Kkondae Intern” aired on July 1.

