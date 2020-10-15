Park Kyung Sets Military Enlistment Date

Block B’s Park Kyung will likely be enlisting within the navy.

On October 14, a supply from KQ Leisure acknowledged, “Park Kyung is enlisting as an energetic responsibility solder on October 19. He postponed his enlistment as soon as in January, and he can now not push it again, so he’s enlisting now.” The company added that the situation and time of his enlistment will likely be stored personal.

In November 2019, Park Kyung wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I need to do sajaegi like Vibe, like Track Ha Ye, like Lim Jae Hyun, like Jeon Sang Keun, like Jang Deok Cheol, and like Hwang In Wook ^^;;.”Sajaegi is the manipulation of gross sales numbers by way of an artist’s personal company bulk shopping for or streaming. All of the artists he talked about within the tweet introduced that they might take authorized motion towards him. Final month, he acquired a fantastic of 5 million gained (roughly $4,200) for defamation.

Park Kyung was additionally lately accused of faculty bullying in center college, and he launched an apology for his previous actions.

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews