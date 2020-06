Block B lately met up for a mini reunion!

On June 5, Park Kyung uploaded a photograph of the members having a meal. Within the photograph are members Park Kyung, Jaehyo, P.O, Zico, in addition to U-Kwon, who enlisted within the navy final month.

Members Taeil and B-Bomb are each at the moment serving within the navy after enlisting in June and October of final 12 months, respectively.

Supply (1)