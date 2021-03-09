Park Min Young And Song Kang In Talks To Lead New JTBC Romance Drama

Park Min Young and Song Kang could also be assembly in a brand new drama!

On March 9, trade representatives reported that the 2 actors will likely be starring within the JTBC drama “Merciless Story of Workplace Romance” (literal title).

In response to the report, their company Namoo Actors commented, “Park Min Young and Song Kang acquired casting gives for ‘Merciless Story of Workplace Romance’ and are presently reviewing [the offers].”

The upcoming drama is in regards to the work and romance of people that work on the climate forecast service. Park Min Young has been supplied the position of Jin Ha Kyung, an clever character with a chilly and delicate persona. Song Kang is contemplating the supply to play Lee Si Woo, a man who can seem clumsy and dumb however has an IQ of 150 and is critical about his job on the service.

“Merciless Story of Workplace Romance” will likely be directed by Cha Young Hoon, who beforehand labored on “When the Camellia Blooms,” and written by Solar Young.

If Park Min Young accepts this position, this will likely be her first drama in over a 12 months since “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good.” Song Kang is awaiting the premieres of his dramas “Love Alarm 2” and “Navillera” this month, and he’s additionally in talks for a webtoon-based drama with Han So Hee.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good”:

Watch Now

And Song Kang in “When the Satan Calls Your Identify“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)