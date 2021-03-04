General News

Park Min Younger, Jo Jung Suk, SHINee’s Taemin, And Jo Se Ho Receive Awards For Being Exemplary Taxpayers

March 4, 2021
Park Min Younger, Jo Jung Suk, SHINee’s Taemin, and Jo Se Ho have been acknowledged for his or her contributions to society!

As a part of Taxpayers’ Day on March 5, the Nationwide Tax Service carried out its annual custom of awarding residents for being exemplary taxpayers.

Park Min Younger and Jo Jung Suk obtained presidential commendations after they diligently paid a considerable amount of nationwide taxes and took half in group service work. They’ve additionally been appointed as honorary ambassadors for the Nationwide Tax Service for over a yr.

Taemin obtained a commendation from the Gangnam Tax Workplace whereas Jo Se Ho obtained one from the Mapo Tax Workplace.

On why Taemin was chosen as an exemplary taxpayer, a authorities consultant said, “Taemin has gained reputation around the globe for his excellent singing capacity and performances, which has contributed to the event of standard tradition. He has additionally repeatedly carried out social actions comparable to taking part in donation campaigns. He subsequently has a constructive affect.” They stated, “He’s additionally diligently fulfilling his tax obligations.” Comic Jo Se Ho additionally obtained a commendation after diligently paying his taxes and infrequently collaborating in acts of sharing.

People who find themselves named exemplary taxpayers have entry to advantages together with the extension of fee deadlines, postponement of tax investigations throughout a grace interval, the usage of an unique enterprise heart on the Incheon Worldwide Airport, reductions on rail fare, and extra.

