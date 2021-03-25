Park Na Rae Apologizes For Sexual Jokes Made On Web Variety Show + Show To Be Canceled

Comic Park Na Rae has launched an official apology for controversial feedback and actions she made on the internet selection present “Hey Na Rae.”

“Hey Na Rae” is an online selection present hosted by Park Na Rae and YouTube content material creator Hey Jini on CJ ENM’s new YouTube channel STUDIO WAFFLE. In a single episode, Park Na Rae parodied EXO’s Kai’s well-known “panties” clip from “Ask Us Something” and mentioned, “The chili pepper within the pants,” and added, “Chili peppers are greens, so this could go on the air.” (In Korean, the phrase for chili peppers additionally refers to the penis.)

Hey Jini mentioned, “My shut associates informed me that if I used to be ever shocked by Park Na Rae, I ought to wave a carrot within the air and ask for rescue. I ought to have introduced a carrot right here.” Park Na Rae then held up a carrot and made a gesture that instructed sexual content material.

In one other episode, Park Na Rae made sexual feedback a few male doll wearing underwear and put the doll’s fingers on the doll’s groin space. After Hey Jini made a stunned expression, the subtitle, “Isn’t this rated 25+?” popped up.

After these feedback and actions started garnering criticism on-line, the manufacturing workers of “Hey Na Rae” launched an apology on March 24. As of now, all the content material associated to “Hey Na Rae” has been deleted.

On March 25, Park Na Rae apologized by way of an announcement from her company.

Hi there, that is Park Na Rae’s company, JDB Leisure. We apologize that Park Na Rae’s official assertion arrived so late. This assertion was pushed again on account of prolonged discussions with the manufacturing workers. When Park Na Rae heard in regards to the manufacturing workers’s plans, character set-ups, and props, she ought to have drawn sure traces and thought extra fastidiously about how you can specific herself. As a result of she didn’t do this, she is deeply self-reflecting on her actions. We acknowledge that the movies brought about discomfort to those that have been watching, so we bow our heads as soon as once more and apologize. After discussions with the manufacturing workers, Park Na Rae has agreed to step down from “Hey Na Rae.” We are going to take this alternative to mirror and suppose extra on our actions in future.

Park Na Rae additionally launched a handwritten apology on Instagram that learn:

I assumed a very long time about what to put in writing. I’m very sorry for inflicting discomfort to many individuals by way of the inappropriate content material within the net selection present “Hey Na Rae.” As a entertainer and a public determine, once I was entrusted with internet hosting the present, it was my accountability and responsibility to fastidiously evaluation the planning course of, from the characters to the appearing to the props, in addition to acceptable expression. However as a result of I used to be missing in these areas, I’ve brought about lots of people disappointment. Despite the fact that I’ve acquired a lot love over time… I can solely apologize to those that trusted and supported me. I’ll change into somebody who thinks extra deeply about what she says and does in future. As soon as once more, I apologize for inflicting concern this late at evening.

Afterward March 25, the manufacturing workers of “Hey Na Rae” launched an extra assertion saying the cancellation of the present.

That is the manufacturing workers of “Hey Na Rae.” We now have listened fastidiously to the opinions despatched in through feedback on our video and channel. We now have totally realized our grave error in inflicting so many individuals discomfort by way of our reckless greed for leisure. To take accountability for this, we’ve got determined to discontinue the present “Hey Na Rae.” Though the “Hey Na Rae” content material had been created to entertain the general public, sure scenes and subtitles expressed extreme sexual content material. Even in the enhancing and revision course of, we didn’t acknowledge how a lot discomfort this might trigger, and the movies have been uploaded as they have been. We deeply apologize to all of the viewers and subscribers who felt discomfort by way of the content material on “Hey Na Rae” and we additionally sincerely apologize to the 2 hosts who appeared on the present whereas trusting within the manufacturing workers. We now have deleted all of the content material associated to “Hey Na Rae” and any further the manufacturing workers will give attention to creating content material that everybody can take pleasure in as a substitute of making an attempt to make excessive leisure by way of extreme manufacturing. As soon as once more, we sincerely apologize for inflicting discomfort to viewers and subscribers.

